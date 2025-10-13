A man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following a two-car collision in Cleveleys this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Anchorsholme Lane at around 11.52am after reports of a crash involving two vehicles.

Police reported no injuries.

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following a car crash in Cleveleys | Google

The driver of one of the cars - a man in his 50s from Poulton-le-Fylde - was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

He remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.