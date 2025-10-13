Poulton man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after two-car crash in Cleveleys

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Oct 2025, 16:07 BST
A man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following a two-car collision in Cleveleys this morning.

Emergency services were called to Anchorsholme Lane at around 11.52am after reports of a crash involving two vehicles.

Most Popular

Police reported no injuries.

A man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following a car crash in Cleveleysplaceholder image
A man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following a car crash in Cleveleys | Google

The driver of one of the cars - a man in his 50s from Poulton-le-Fylde - was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

He remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Related topics:PoultonCleveleysLancashire PolicePolice
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice