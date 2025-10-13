Poulton man arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after two-car crash in Cleveleys
Emergency services were called to Anchorsholme Lane at around 11.52am after reports of a crash involving two vehicles.
Police reported no injuries.
The driver of one of the cars - a man in his 50s from Poulton-le-Fylde - was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving while over the legal alcohol limit.
He remains in custody while enquiries continue.
