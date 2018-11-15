Poulton-Le-Fylde neighbours celebrate lottery win

Have your say

Neighbours were celebrating in Poulton-Le-Fylde when their postcode was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery.

The five lucky Station Road residents have each scooped a £1,000 prize for every ticket that they hold.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “Congratulations to our Poulton-Le-Fylde winners today! I hope they enjoy splashing their cash on something nice.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £361m to date for 4,000 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

A number of local causes have benefitted from the money raised, and the next opportunity to apply for funding will be in January.