A man from Poulton-le-Fylde is wanted by Lancashire Police for numerous offences.

Geoffrey Baldwin is wanted for breach of court bail, harassment and racially aggravated public order.

The 39-year-old is around 5ft 8ins tall, with short light brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos on his arms.

Geoffrey Baldwin is wanted for numerous offences | Lancashire Police

Baldwin has links to Blackpool as well as Poulton-le-Fylde.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0209 of October 6.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.