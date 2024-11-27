Poulton-le-Fylde man, 39, wanted for harassment and racially aggravated public order

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 27th Nov 2024, 09:32 BST

A man from Poulton-le-Fylde is wanted by Lancashire Police for numerous offences.

Geoffrey Baldwin is wanted for breach of court bail, harassment and racially aggravated public order.

The 39-year-old is around 5ft 8ins tall, with short light brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos on his arms.

Geoffrey Baldwin is wanted for numerous offencesGeoffrey Baldwin is wanted for numerous offences
Geoffrey Baldwin is wanted for numerous offences | Lancashire Police

Baldwin has links to Blackpool as well as Poulton-le-Fylde.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0209 of October 6.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

