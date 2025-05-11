A Fylde coast digital marketing agency has undertaken an international expansion and opened an office in Dubai

SAAS Global, whose headquarters are in Poulton, is involved in media buying, commercial production and digital marketing for the construction and education industries.

This strategic expansion marks a major milestone for the business, based on Premier Way, as it continues to grow its international presence and meet increasing global demand.

SAAS Global's Michael Parsons, Director of Finance( left), and Mark Underwood, Software and Creation Director (centre), join contacts at their new office in Dubai | Third party

With clients including Kellogg’s, Balfour Beatty, and the Align Project as part of HS2, SAAS Global has built a solid reputation for delivering tailored digital solutions that address ongoing challenges for such companies.

From managing multiple job sites and ensuring safety compliance to streamlining workforce communication, SAAS Global’s state-of-the-art platforms help clients to operate more efficiently and collaboratively.

Andy Short, Managing Director of SAAS Global, said: “Opening our Dubai office is a defining moment for SAAS Global. The Middle East offers immense opportunities, and this expansion positions us perfectly to bring our innovative solutions to new markets. Our goal has always been to help businesses and schools communicate more effectively and operate more safely, and we’re excited to see the impact our technology can make in this dynamic region.”

In addition to its flagship construction solutions, SAAS Global also operates in the education sector under SAAS Schools, with a mission to raise the standards of communication and tackle prevalent issues among teachers, pupils, and parents.

