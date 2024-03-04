Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An application, lodged in respect of popular bar Boca, on the east side of Breck Road, is to go before Wyre's planning committee on Wednesday (March 6).

The application is for a proposed shop front replacement, following demolition of the existing shop front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposed new design, intended to be "more contemporary", includes bi-folding windows that fold back to allow the full width of the shop window to fold back and become open.

This would sit within the ground floor building frontage onto Breck Road.

However, because the plans could impact on the immediate vicinity around the bar, the plans have been called in so that councillors can discuss the proposals before a decision is made.

Although the terraced building itself is not Listed, it is located within Poulton's conservation area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning officer's report stated: "There is no change of use proposed as part of this application, which relates to external alterations to the existing building only.

"In principle, external works to existing premises is considered acceptable, the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) gives support to business and sets out that planning should operate to encourage, and not act as an impediment to, sustainable growth.

"Significant weight should be placed on the need to support economic growth through the planning system with a proactive approach to meet the development needs of business."

It was noted that although there was a need to protect certain historic buildings in a conservation zone, in this case " it involves the replacement of an existing modern shop frontage of little historic importance", while noting that the proposed new design was of an acceptable standard.