Organisers of Poulton Gala are gearing up for the annual weekend spectacle which will feature its biggest parade in years.

Final preparations have been made for Gala Day, which has been running for more than 100 years and brings the whole comminty together.

Here’s all you need to know about one of the market town’s biggest dates in the calendar

When and where does it take place?

Poulton Gala’s traditional Gala Day will take place on Saturday June 1, with the parade starting from and returning to the Cottam Hall Playing Fields, off Blackpool Old Road, where the rest of the activities will be taking place on the day.

The following day, Sunday June 2, will see the return of the Poulton Gala Music Festival, which will also be held on the Cottam Hall Playing Fields.

Poulton Gala is set to return on Saturday June 1 - pictured are Poulton Gala Queen 2023, Imogen Swarbrick, and her retinue.

Gala Day activities

The Big Parade leaves Cottam Hall at noon and makes its way around Poulton town centre, where the streets will be packed with cheering onlookers, before returning to Cottam Hall around 1.30pm.

The Gala field will have a wide range of stalls including food, drink and a fully licenced bar provided once again by The Cube.

Poulton’s Gala Queen 2024 Abigail Kirk will formally open the event, along with her retinue of princesses and prince charming.

The afternoon’s entertainment will continue with performances from local band The Mandrills, Joanne Wilson’s Dance School, Blackpool & Fylde Dance Academy, local singing sensation Claire Cassidy and a sneak peek at Cre8iv’s upcoming shows ‘We Will Rock You’ and ‘The Best of West End & Broadway’.

Poulton’s annual visiting fairground from Foster & Gore will also return with its opening night being on Friday May 31 from 6:30pm, continuing on both the Saturday and Sunday.

Music festival

The Poulton Gala Music Festival will return on Sunday June 2 from 12 noon on the Gala Stage at Cottam Hall Playing Fields.

The festival will feature music from Fulfil, Des Songsmith, Up-Beat Rock Academy,Defibril8, Jeanie, Two for the Road, Jo & Mike, Siobhan Palmer (Shiv), Shoot the Glass andThe Ian Hooper Band.

What they say

Peter Drew, Chairman of Poulton Gala said: “This is going to be the biggest parade we have seen in recent years with over 500 people taking part from the local community.

“Join us in lining the streets of Poulton to welcome the parade as it passes through the town.

“It’s thanks to the generosity of local businesses and the committee’s fundraising efforts that they have been able to put on the town’s big weekend for the enjoyment of our local community.

“We have been fundraising tirelessly over the past year with events such as a

Christmas party for local children, a ladies night and a family fun day to help cover the costs.”

New sponsors

CRE8IV Group Ltd, who have recently taken over the lease of Thornton Little Theatre, have been announced as the headline sponsor for Poulton Gala’s big weekend, this year.

Additional sponsors for Poulton’s biggest annual community event include The Cube Bar, Rawcliffe & Co Accountants, Elite Competitions, All About You Homecare, Out of the Ark Productions, Glasdons and Becketts Financial Solutions.