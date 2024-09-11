Poulton dry cleaning business fire causes minimal damage & no injuries confirms owner
According to Lancashire Fire and Rescue, three fire engines from Blackpool, South Shore, and Bispham were called out to a blaze at a commercial property on Queen’s Square in Poulton at 11.19pm on Monday night.
At the scene, firefighters used lone hose reel and one breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire, with crews detained for approximately forty minutes as they tackled the incident, which took place at Poulton Dry Cleaning Centre.
The owner of the dry cleaning business has since confirmed that no one was hurt and that the business is fully-operational.
Speculation had previously spread that the fire had emanated from the popular Lebanese restaurant Edwin’s, which is located next door to Poulton Dry Cleaning Centre, but a member of staff at the restaurant also confirmed that the blaze had thankfully not damaged their premises.
