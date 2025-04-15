Poulton councillor voted in to serve as next mayor of Wyre for 2025/26

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Poulton councillor Steve Nicholls is to be the next mayor of Wyre.

Coun Nicholls, a Conservative councillor for Hardhorn with Highcross, was elected to hold the office of mayor for 2025/26 by majority vote at the full meeting of Wyre Council on Thursday, April 10.

He was proposed by fellow Conservative councillor Roger Berry and seconded by Wyre’s party leader, Coun Michael Vincent.

The opposition Labour contingent also proposed a candidate, Fleetwood councillor Brian Stephenson, who was nominated by group leader Coun Rob Fail and seconded by Coun Kevin Higginson.

Coun Nicholls was successfully elected by 24 votes to 9.

In prosping him for the civic post, Coun Berry said: “Coun Nicholls is a good example to the community - he is an ex-Rotarian who is also well known locally for his work with the Friends of the Jean Stansfield Memorial Park.”

Liverpudlian Coun Nicholls has already served as Deputy Mayor of Wyre for the past 11 months, in support of standing mayor, Coun Jane Preston,

He will officially take up the new post next month.