This week, reporter Catherine Musgrove took to the roads with her tape measure to look more closely at the potholes on her daily journey through South Ribble.

It came after it was announced that Lancashire would get £244m of cancelled HS2 cash to fix the roads, over the next decade. The video has prompted scores of comments from other disgruntled motorists, each with a similar theme.

What do readers have to say?

Sharron Hardman said: "We may as well be a third world country from the state of our roads! I think that poor quality materials are used when roads are re-surfaced, are too porous and in freezing weather, allow the water in the materials used, to freeze and crack the surface, causing it to break up within a relatively short time from being re-laid! That way the re-surfacing companies make much more profits and highways agencies and local authorities are always shelling out tax-payers money."

Dorothy Norcoss said: "Just been on two- week visit to Lancashire. Roads are a disgrace, it was like driving over ploughed fields in some places. Not just in one place but everywhere." Andrew Nuttall said: "I've had two separate vehicles damaged by them, Buckled wheels on one, door dropped on the other due to impact." A spokesman for the Ribble Steam Railway and Museum also commented. They said: "The A583 between Three Nooks and the Lea Gate pub is a dual carriage way leading in and out of Preston and supply's the new Western relief road and the potholes on that busy stretch of main road are horrendous when you can't avoid them and your tyres hit them at speed. I hope LCC have deep pockets for all the claims coming their way. There was also one particular bad pothole in Clifton village nearly a foot deep , more like a sinkhole in the middle of the main road, hit that even at or under the speed limit and your looking at significantly damage to your vehicle." Jay Dee said: "All drivers should stick together and refuse to pay their road tax until the road surfaces are sorted out."

A pothole in Green Lane, Whitestake

What do Lancashire County Council say?

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "Potholes are caused by wet and cold weather and the particularly wet end to 2023, followed by the freezing conditions early this year, means that our roads have suffered a lot of damage recently.

"We have engaged extra contractors to add to the resources available to our highways teams, and they're working hard to make any repairs needed.

"We carry out our regular inspections to try to identify and repair any issues promptly before they become a risk, however potholes can go from being a small defect to becoming much bigger very quickly in the current conditions.