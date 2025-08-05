Postman overpowered by two men and robbed of parcel in Blackpool
It happened on High Street at around 10.55am on Tuesday, July 1.
The offenders fled the scene after the robbery, running along Bank Street and then onto Dickson Road.
Lancashire Police today released CCTV footage of two men they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.
Anyone who recognises the men or has information that could assist police is urged to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0519 of July 1.
Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.