A postman was overpowered by two men and robbed of a parcel during a daylight incident in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened on High Street at around 10.55am on Tuesday, July 1.

The offenders fled the scene after the robbery, running along Bank Street and then onto Dickson Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers want to speak to these two men after a postman was overpowered and robbed of a parcel in Blackpool | Lancashire Police

Lancashire Police today released CCTV footage of two men they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the men or has information that could assist police is urged to call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0519 of July 1.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.