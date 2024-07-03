Postal vote problems: We've had no issues here, says Wyre Council in Lancashire
Wyre says it is not one of the constituency areas caught up in the row between the Royal Mail and the Government about who is to blame for the issue.
The Royal Mail said the government was to blame for some voters not receiving their postal ballots ahead of Thursday's General Election - and denied there was a backlog at its end of the process.
Postal affairs minister Kevin Hollinrake said there was "a resourcing issue" with Royal Mail, The problems came to light because the deadline for registering for a postal vote was June 19 but some people still hadn’t received their ballot pack.
If councils don’t receive the postal votes by 10pm on polling day, they won’t be eligible.
Some 90 constituencies were said to have been affected.
But a spokesman for Wyre Council said: “Thankfully, no, Wyre hasn’t experienced these issues.
“At Wyre, we have received a small number of queries around postal vote delivery to residents, but this has been in line with the usual number of queries received over election periods.
“As a percentage of registered postal voters across the constituency, the number of queries has been very low.”
Voters in England need to show photo ID to vote at polling stations in the UK Parliamentary general election on 4 July. Meanwhile, voters are reminded that they will need to show a photo ID to vote at polling stations.
Acceptable photo ID documents include UK-registered passports, UK-registered driving licences, older person’ and disability bus passes.
