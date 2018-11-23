Port taxi driver loses licence over brawl

A cab driver who was involved in a brawl after which a man collapsed and died from a heart attack has had his taxi driving licence revoked following a decision at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

Wyre Council’s licencing committee revoked 62 year old Michael Sharples’ licence following CCTV footage of a fight he was involved in on Sunday July 22 at the Kings Arms in Fleetwood.

David Allinson, who was also involved in the incident, collapsed and died outside the pub, despite efforts to save his life.

The committee concluded that Mr Sharples no longer met the high standards required to hold a Wyre dual driver licence.

However, Mr Sharples lodged an appeal against the licensing committee’s decision on 16 August to revoke his dual driver licence with immediate effect, exercising his right of appeal

At the hearing, at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, the bench dismissed Mr Sharples’appeal.

The magistrates reviewed the CCTV footage and heard Mr Sharples’ oral evidence and that of the council’s senior licensing officer.

Based on the evidence before them, the Magistrates’ court found that Mr Sharples should no longer hold his position as a taxi driver in Wyre and the council’s decision was upheld.

Coun Julie Robinson, chairman of Wyre Council’s licencing committee, commented: “We are pleased that the magistrates upheld the committee’s decision.

“Wyre Council places public safety at the heart of taxi licensing decisions and we will not accept violent behaviour by licensed drivers.”

Mr Sharples was also ordered to contribute £500 towards the council’s costs.