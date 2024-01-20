The discovery of a dead porpoise in Fleetwood has raised concerns

Another dead porpoise has been washed up on a Fylde coast beach - the latest in several similar occurrences within the past six months.

It was discovered in Fleetwood on Friday January 19 and comes after concerns were raised about increasing number of the marine mamals - closely related to dolphins - being found dead in Fylde coast beaches.

Two were found washed up in Septemnber within days of each other, one on Blackpool beach and the other one in Cleveleys.

In the latest case, members of Fleetwood's HM Coastguard team at Fleetwood attended the scene.

Commentong on social media, the Coastguards said: "Team paged today with a non-urgent request to attend a dead porpoise on the beach.

"Part of our remit is to attend to deceased, stranded 'Royal Fish' (Porpoise, Dolphins, Whales and Sturgeons).

"We take measurements and send the information on to the Natural History Museum in London. "

The Government's Marine Management Organisation is another authority which is generally informed of these incidents.