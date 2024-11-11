Popular Thornton Cleveleys tattoo studio, used by Lucy Fallon, to open a new, bigger site
Wyre Council has received a planning application for a “change of use from retail shop (Class E(a)) to a tattoo studio (Sui Generis)” at 1 North Promenade in Thornton Cleveleys.
The application was submitted by Hannah Nickson who owns Lucidity Tattoo- an award-winning tattoo studio which is followed on Instagram by Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon, a former customer.
Lucidity Tattoo was based on St George's Lane in Thornton-Cleveleys but the planning application form states that work on the change of use at 1 North Promenade began on October 25.
Owner Hannah told us: “We are really looking forward to moving premises, the new space is bigger, brighter and offers up way more opportunities! Once settled in, we will also be holding workshops for all ages, life drawing sessions and even exhibitions. W’re ery excited to be in the heart of Cleveleys and to bring something a little different to the town.”
The 80 square metre site was formerly the gaming shop Laserforge Miniatures which closed in August.
The plans’ drawings show the layout of the building will remain the same as when it was a gaming shop.
The front door opens onto a large room measuring 64.58 square metres, with a smaller room measuring 9.86 sqm to the back right and an even smaller room measuring 4.5 sqm to the back left.
At the very back is then a hallway with a kitchen on the right and then a bathroom on the left.
The planning application states that the new tattoo studio will be open 9am to 9pm Monday to Saturday and 10:30am to 4:00pm on Sundays.
The proposal will see no change to the number of car park spaces at the site- there currently being two - and no effects on the bidoversity levels.
You can read the full application here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.