Popular Italian restaurant Rico's in Poulton gets new owners after boss Rico Lamara retires

By Richard Hunt
Published 21st May 2024, 19:20 BST
Updated 22nd May 2024, 08:33 BST
The founder of popular Italian restuarant Rico's still calls into the Poulton eatery after his recent retirement.

Rico Lamara launched the restaurant, on Tithebarn Street, back in 1999 and it has long been a cornerstone of the town’s cosmopolitan dining-out scene ever since.

For 25 years Rico, who lives in the Ansdell area close to Lytham, was at the centre of activities at the busy venue.

However, now in his sixties, he has decided to step down from the business and spend more time with his family.

Rico Lamara has now retired from running Rico's Italian restaurant in Poulton

Taking over the reins is long-serving staff member Paolo Loparco, 44, who has been at Rico’s for 24 years.

Paolo became a partner before taking over, and is now running the restaurant with his wife, Polish-born Agnieszka.

He said: “We’ll keep things running the same but will bring in a new summer menu in a couple of weeks.

“I still see Rico all the time - we’ve been here together a long time, of course - and we come from the same town in Italy.

Paolo Loparco with wife Agnieszka are now running Rico's restaurant

“We are lucky to have good customers who keep coming back here.”

Both Rico and Paolo originally hail from Cisternino, in the Puglia region of south east Italy.

Rico’s is known for its southern Italian cuisine.

