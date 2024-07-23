Popular hotel and restaurant The Shard Riverside in Poulton-le-Fylde is up for sale

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon
Published 23rd Jul 2024, 11:15 BST
A popular hotel and restaurant on the Fylde Coast has been put on the market.

The Shard Riverside located on Old Bridge Lane in Hambleton, Poulton-le-Fylde is now for sale and it could be yours for just £2.3 million.

The 0.440 acres site is situated on the banks of the River Wyre and has views of the picturqesue water front as well as its namesake, the Shard Bridge.

The three storey building itself, which has a footprint of 4,825 square feet, is home to 23 en suite bedrooms which the estate agents Everard and Cole say “are of excellent quality and briefly comprising of Family and double rooms with a choice of deluxe or standard spec. “

There is then an open plan bar, which can seat approximately 30 people, and a separate restaurant which can accomodate up to seventy guests at once.

The Shard Riverside in Hambleton, Poulton-le-Fylde is on the market for £2.3 million. Credit: Everard and Cole
The Shard Riverside in Hambleton, Poulton-le-Fylde is on the market for £2.3 million. Credit: Everard and Cole | Everard and Cole

There is also a large commercial catering kitchen with prep and wash up areas, a separate meeting room accommodating 20 people and a one bedroom managers flat with separate lounge, kitchen and bathroom.

Externally there is a large riverside patio area for circa 100 customers and a car park.

According to the estate agents, the business has a gross profit margin of 77% and adjusted profit of £369,241 last year.

Buyers would be purchasing the freehold of the building and there is a manager in situ for the day to day running of the business.

The estate agents also advise that the propety is not listed but is in a flood zone.

To find out more about the property sale, visit its listing here.

