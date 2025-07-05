William Pickles Park in St Annes set to undergo a major £120,000 makeover
Fylde Council has given the green light to a major makeover of the play area at William Pickles Park, turning it into a fun, modern, and accessible space for children of all ages to enjoy.
Thanks to a £120,000 investment, the new play area in Clifton, St Annes will feature 12 brand-new pieces of equipment, safer surfacing, and better paths connecting the whole space. It’s all part of a wider effort to improve parks across Fylde and is included in the Council’s 2025/2026 capital programme.
Following a competitive selection process, play experts HAGS SMP Ltd have been chosen to carry out the upgrade. Work is expected to complete by Autumn 2025.
Councillor Karen Buckley, leader of Fylde Council, said: “We’re thrilled to bring this exciting new play area to life for Clifton.
“This investment is about more than just equipment, it’s about giving families a safe, welcoming place to enjoy time outdoors.
“What makes this project extra special is the strong support and input from the local community every step of the way.”
The design includes accessible play features so children of all abilities can join in the fun, and everything will meet high safety standards set by RoSPA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents).
Local community group Friends of Clifton Park has been a driving force in shaping the new park, helping with everything from fundraising and design to choosing the contractor. Their involvement means the final design will truly reflect what local families want and need.
Once complete, the play area will continue to be looked after by Newton with Clifton Parish Council, making sure it stays a well-loved and well-maintained part of the community for years to come.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.