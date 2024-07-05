Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Italian restaurant has been give a massive makeover- with an exciting new concept.

Lorenzo’s in Preston New Road, Freckleton, is now known as Lupo. It’s been taken over by Ruggero Lorenzini, the son of the previous owners, and Jim Cuffe, owner of Jimbrew.

Together they are working in collaboration and have come up with the concept of LUPO x JB Social. Ruggero is looking after the food side of the business, while Jim looks after the bar.

They want to bring in a more casual approach to drinking and dining, where it’s strictly a walk-in venue with no booking, no phoneline, with live music, extended hours and a pizza takeaway option.

Ruggero said: “My parents had Lorenzo’s for 20 years and I’ve always worked with them. When they retired I wanted to try something different, a modern concept, and Jim, who is a good friend of mine with great beers, agreed that the opportunity was too good to pass up on.

“I’ve worked in restaurants for 25 years, and I’m bored of them to be honest. Sitting down for three courses...no, lets let people change their minds, try small plates, come for just a drink, or take something away. Or if you do want that traditional restaurant experience, we can do that too.

Lupo, Freckleton | submit

What’s on offer?

Lupo offers pizzas made with 48-hour fermented dough, a deli, salads and small plates to eat in or take out paired with craft beer, cocktails and wines from independent producers. Lupo’s kitchen is open from 12-2.30pm and then 5-9pm during the week, and from 12-11pm at weekends. The bar remains open when the kitchen is closed.

How’s it going?

Since relaunching on May 7, Ruggero say it’s been going “really well”, with people keen to try out the new concept. He said: “Some people might have been concerned, but the quality is still a top priority, and we’ve spent a lot of money making sure the place looks upmarket.

“A lot of our old Lorenzo’s customers have come back and can see what we’re doing and they like it. The closest thing to what we’re doing is in cities, so what we’re offering is something different for the village and surrounding areas.”