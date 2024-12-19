One of Fleetwood’s best-known pubs could soon reopen after a bid for new owners was launched.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lune Deep in London Road - formerly known as the Wyre Light - is being offered for £375,000 by agent Fleurets.

The pub, which is currently closed, has been under several different owners in recent years, including Smith and Jones, and was part of the Ma Kelly’s chain. It was recently refurbished, and has a licence to open till 4am. No reason for the sale has been given.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lune Deep, Fleetwood | Fleurets/Rightmove

The agent said: “This is a town centre public house and it was refurbished in 2022/2023 and although it is currently closed, a potential purchaser would be able to reopen very quickly. We understand that there is potential to further develop the entertainment and late night trade, as well as introducing a food offer.”

As well as an open plan trading area, there is also a beer patio to the side catering for 30 covers and private living accomodation included.