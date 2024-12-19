Fleetwood pub with licence till 4am could soon reopen - this is what it's on the market for
The Lune Deep in London Road - formerly known as the Wyre Light - is being offered for £375,000 by agent Fleurets.
The pub, which is currently closed, has been under several different owners in recent years, including Smith and Jones, and was part of the Ma Kelly’s chain. It was recently refurbished, and has a licence to open till 4am. No reason for the sale has been given.
The agent said: “This is a town centre public house and it was refurbished in 2022/2023 and although it is currently closed, a potential purchaser would be able to reopen very quickly. We understand that there is potential to further develop the entertainment and late night trade, as well as introducing a food offer.”
As well as an open plan trading area, there is also a beer patio to the side catering for 30 covers and private living accomodation included.
