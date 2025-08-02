Popular Blackpool wine bar given permission for new sign

A popular Blackpool wine bar has been granted permission to put up a stylish new illuminated sign.

Le Plonk Wine Bar, at Cedar Square, is based in the resort’s Conservation area which means any changes in appearance have to be given extra scrutiny.

La Plonk Wine Bar at Blackpool's Cedar Square | Third party

Efforts have been made by the council to safeguard parts of the town centre which are of most histoiric and architectural intrest.

The Blackpool Town Centre Conservation Area is located in the heart of the resort's commercial and entertainment district. It was originally designated in 1984 and has been extended twice, first in 2004 and again in 2014. The area includes key streets like Talbot Square, Clifton Street, Abingdon Street, Church Street, and Cedar Square. It aims to protect the unique architectural and historical character of this part of the town.

The owners of Le Plonk submitted plans to Blackpool Council’s planners for permission for a display of fascia sign with individual halo illuminated lettering and an application of low level vinyls to bi-fold door glazing.

Planning officers said there had been a number of poorly designed signs across the town centre which were detrimental to the apperance of the individual buildings and the areas around them.

An report by the planning officer stated: “ The National Planning Policy Framwork notes that the quality and character of places can suffer when advertisements are poorly sited and designed.

“Modern illuminated box signage and over-advertising undermines the historic character of a building and is inappropriate in conservation areas. If not given careful thought, signs and advertising can create a great deal of clutter.

“ If handled carefully signs can be very attractive and add to the liveliness and interest of the street. One sign with a clearly stated message is often more effective than a number of different signs.”

It says of Le Plonk’ application: “The proposed fascia signage would be individual lettering with subtle halo backlighting which is preferred in the conservation area and would have least impact on the conservation area and nearby listed and locally listed buildings.

“No unacceptable impacts on residential or visual amenity and no public safety issues are identified. As such, advertisement consent should be granted.”

Meanwhile, the owners are also awaiting a decision on plans to replace the shopfront.

The proposed development will alter the external appearance by adding a hardwood access door and hardwood bi-folding doors along with painting the front elevation.

The changes are in keeping with similar premises within the vicinity of the Conservation Area.