News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Popular Blackpool local The Highfield serves up brand-new look

A South Shore has reopened after an extensive revamp.

By Richard Hunt
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 12:12 GMT
Updated 3rd Feb 2024, 12:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Highfield pub in Blackpool has welcomed pub-goers back following its extensive three-week refurbishment.

Now featuring a brighter, new modern look, the renovation has seen the pub undergo a complete transformation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

 A refreshed bar, new soft furnishings and an enhanced dining area has given the pub a new lease of life.

 Along with the new look, the Highfield has introduced an all-new food menu featuring delicious, freshly cooked dishes aimed at offering a more “fulfilling” dining experience, a wider and more inclusive range.

General Manager, Dominic Griffiths, said: “We’re thrilled to reveal the Highfield’s new look to our guests.

"Whether you’re looking for a family meal out or somewhere to enjoy the sport with a pint, our pub is ready to welcome guests, both new and old, to enjoy our brand-new look — but with the same sizzle we’ve always had.

Hide Ad

 "We want to take this opportunity to re-engage with the south shore community and look forward to offering much more community inspired events and fund raising for our chosen charity Trinity Hospice.”

The pub also hosts a popular quiz every Tuesday from 8pm as well as live music acts on the last weekend of the month.

Related topics:BlackpoolHighfieldRenovation