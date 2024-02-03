Popular Blackpool local The Highfield serves up brand-new look
A South Shore has reopened after an extensive revamp.
The Highfield pub in Blackpool has welcomed pub-goers back following its extensive three-week refurbishment.
Now featuring a brighter, new modern look, the renovation has seen the pub undergo a complete transformation.
A refreshed bar, new soft furnishings and an enhanced dining area has given the pub a new lease of life.
Along with the new look, the Highfield has introduced an all-new food menu featuring delicious, freshly cooked dishes aimed at offering a more “fulfilling” dining experience, a wider and more inclusive range.
General Manager, Dominic Griffiths, said: “We’re thrilled to reveal the Highfield’s new look to our guests.
"Whether you’re looking for a family meal out or somewhere to enjoy the sport with a pint, our pub is ready to welcome guests, both new and old, to enjoy our brand-new look — but with the same sizzle we’ve always had.
"We want to take this opportunity to re-engage with the south shore community and look forward to offering much more community inspired events and fund raising for our chosen charity Trinity Hospice.”
The pub also hosts a popular quiz every Tuesday from 8pm as well as live music acts on the last weekend of the month.