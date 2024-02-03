Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Highfield pub in Blackpool has welcomed pub-goers back following its extensive three-week refurbishment.

Now featuring a brighter, new modern look, the renovation has seen the pub undergo a complete transformation.

A refreshed bar, new soft furnishings and an enhanced dining area has given the pub a new lease of life.

Along with the new look, the Highfield has introduced an all-new food menu featuring delicious, freshly cooked dishes aimed at offering a more “fulfilling” dining experience, a wider and more inclusive range.

General Manager, Dominic Griffiths, said: “We’re thrilled to reveal the Highfield’s new look to our guests.

"Whether you’re looking for a family meal out or somewhere to enjoy the sport with a pint, our pub is ready to welcome guests, both new and old, to enjoy our brand-new look — but with the same sizzle we’ve always had.

"We want to take this opportunity to re-engage with the south shore community and look forward to offering much more community inspired events and fund raising for our chosen charity Trinity Hospice.”