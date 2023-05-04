Those who are casting their vote at a polling station today (Thursday May 4) are asked to take along their accepted form of ID, such as a passport or driving licence issued by the UK.

Alternatively, people can use another document, the new Voter Authority Certificate, a free voter ID document introduced in the UK for the first time as an alternative ID for elections only.

Residents were advised to order this before the deadline of April 25.

Voters go to the pools in Wyre on Thursday May 4

They will only need to show one form of photo ID, but it needs to be the original version and not a photocopy.

A Wyre spokesman said: “The ID can be current or expired as long as the image is recognisable as the person turning up to vote.

“Photocopies of ID are not acceptable – they must be original documents.

“If you are voting by proxy, the person you choose to vote on your behalf will need to go to your polling station to vote and will need to show their own photo ID to be able to cast your vote.

"They will not need to show your ID when voting on your behalf.”

Why is photo ID now required?

In 2016 the Anti-Corruption Champion of that time, Lord Pickles, published a report on electoral fraud which suggested that polling station voting relied too much on trust and recommended that the government should consider voter ID.

The scheme was piloted in 2018 and 2019, with the government declaring the trials a success and deciding to introducing a voter ID scheme.

However, photo ID requirement has proved controversial, with concerns it will discriminate against certain groups of people and could cause disruption at polling stations.

When will be polling stations be open?

Wyre’s polling stations opened this morning at 7am and will remain open until 10pm.

Residents can find the locations of all polling stations at Wyre Council’s website here at www.wyre.gov.uk/pollingstationshat is

A member of staff will take each voter’s name and address, find them on the electoral register, check their photo ID or Voter Authority Certificate and then offer them their ballot paper for them to make their vote in one of the polling booths.

Staff at the polling station will be there to help if any assistance is needed.

The election for the Warren Ward of Wyre Council will be rearranged following the sad death of candidate Brian Crawford and will now go ahead on Thursday 22 June. All other polls on Thursday 4 May 2023 will go ahead as planned.

New poll cards will be sent to all affected voters shortly which will tell voters how to arrange a postal or proxy vote if they cannot make it to the polling station on Thursday 22 June. Any postal votes already returned will no longer count and postal voters will be receive a new postal vote

Warren Ward polling

Proxy voting due to an emergency

If you are suddenly unable to vote in person, because you have a medical emergency which prevents you from attending on polling day, or your occupation, service or employment means that you cannot go to the polling station in person, and you only become aware of that fact after the deadline, then you may be entitled to appoint an emergency proxy.

You can apply for an emergency proxy up until 5pm on polling day. You should contact Wyre Council’s Electoral Services team to ask about this.

