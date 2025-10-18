Views and ideas are being sought on how to create an “active, beautiful and nature-rich” space in Cleveleys.

Wyre Council is planning to revive Jubilee Gardens, the green space on North Promenade, following the Wyre Beach Management scheme coming to completion in 2026.

Now residents, community groups, businesses and visitors are being asked to share their views on what features and facilities they’d like on the Gardens.

A public consultation, running for four weeks from October 20, gives residents opportunity to share their ideas and any concerns in an online survey. Views can also be shared at workshops and drop-in sessions planned for the coming weeks.

Wyre Council is launching a consultation into plans to revive Cleveleys' Jubilee Gardens | Submitted

The site’s car park and a portion of its green space have been closed to the public since 2023 to accommodate a site compound for Wyre Council’s £40m Wyre Beach Management Scheme. Being delivered in partnership with Balfour Beatty, the beach management and flood defence scheme is due for completion next year.

Wyre Council is now looking at how it can reinstate the works compound area from summer 2026, and exploring how the whole 3.18-hectare site could be improved.

The space is currently home to a multi-use games court, skate park, youth shelter and children’s play area along with Jubilee Gardens Bowling Club, large open fields and the 111-space car park.

Councillor Simon Bridge, Portfolio Holder for Street Scene, Parks and Open Spaces, said: “While Wyre Council and Balfour Beatty have a clear responsibility to reinstate the area used during the works, we want to go further by listening to our residents and shaping Jubilee Gardens around what matters most to them.

“This is a chance to create a space that reflects the community’s priorities—not just restoring what was there, but improving it for future generations. I encourage everyone to take part in the consultation and help us make Jubilee Gardens a place we can all be proud of.”

All views shared in the consultation will be fed into the development of a Masterplan for the Gardens. This will include design proposals, taking into account the site’s “exposed” coastal location and including “enhanced facilities and green travel corridors [to support] active lifestyles”.

A team will be out chatting to residents, community groups and visitors at a design workshop and drop-in session, to find out how best to fulfil these ambitions in line with the wants and needs of local users and the wider community.

Residents, businesses and community group leaders are invited to join a drop-in session at the Care for Cleveleys shop, Princess Rd, on Wednesday October 22 from 3pm, to find out more and register your opinions.

Jubilee Gardens is Cleveleys’ largest park, first opened in 1937. The Council plans to open the redeveloped space to coincide with the Garden’s 90th anniversary in 2027.

The space has already been added to and reimagined over the years, thanks to council funding and local fundraising by the Friends of Jubilee Gardens.

To have your say, complete the survey here from October 20: www.wyre.gov.uk/have-your-say