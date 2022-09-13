Wyre Council bin collection times: When you should put your red bin out in Fleetwood, Catterall or Billsborrow ahead of the Queen's funeral?
Wyre Council are warning some residents of changes to their bin collection times due to the funeral of Her Majesty the Queen.
Residents in Fleetwood, Catterall or Billsborrow have been warned that the usual waste and recycling collections due to take place on Monday, September 19 will be rearranged to Saturday, September 17.
People are also being asked to ensure that their bin is out by 7am on Saturday to avoid missing the collection.
Bin collection times for residents in Poulton-le-Fylde, Cleveleys and Thornton will remain unaffected as they take place later in the week.
A statement published to the Wyre Council website and Facebook page, said: “We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause, but this is to ensure everyone across the borough, including our waste operators, can mourn the loss of the Queen along with the rest of the country on Monday 19 September.”
“Please share this message with your friends and neighbours that may be affected by this disruption.”