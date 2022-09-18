Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack stood guard side-by side on Thursday afternoon.

Both politicians are members of the Royal Company of Archers, which functions as the monarch's bodyguard in Scotland.

Mr Wallace said: “The sad passing of Her Majesty The Queen will be felt by every member of her Armed Forces. Her Majesty was more than their Commander in Chief, she was their guardian.”

Britain's Scotland Secretary Alister Jack (front left) and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (front right), in their roles as members of the Royal Company of Archers, stand with Grenadier Guards guarding the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it Lies in State inside Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster in London on September 15, 2022

On Saturday evening, the Queen's eight grandchildren together staged a heart-rending evening vigil around their beloved Granny's coffin.

The grandchildren, invited by the King, had wanted to pay their respects as their parents had done the evening before.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will remain in Westminster Hall for the public to view until 6.30am on Monday, ahead of the state funeral in Westminster Abbey.