Work restarted to build Club 3000 Bingo Hall in Blackpool which was halted by lockdown

Construction of Club 3000 Bingo at Festival Park on Rigby Road stopped in 2020 when the impact of the Covid pandemic and a change in ownership of the retail park contributed to the project stalling.

But the company says the scheme on the site of the former Swift Hound Pub, which was demolished in February 2020, is now back on track.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work had stopped on the Club 3000 Bingo site

A spokesperson said: "Club 3000 Bingo are delighted to announce that work on our Blackpool site has re-commenced.

"The building should be completed by late summer. We will start to fit out the club this autumn, once we have opened our latest club in Kilmarnock in late summer 2022.

"We are hoping to open the new Club 3000 Bingo club in Blackpool in February 2023."

Work began on the development, which is expected to create around 55 new jobs, early in 2020 but stopped later that year.

It had been granted planning permission on appeal in July 2019 after Blackpool Council turned down the application amid fears it would trigger traffic problems in the area, and customers would park on the surrounding residential streets including the nearby Foxhall Village.

At the time of applying for planning permission, Club 3000 Bingo said its aim was “to promote Blackpool as a tourist destination for its existing and new customers.”

A spokesperson added: “Bingo is a unique leisure activity which is involved with local communities and we look forward being a part of that."

Austringer Capital acquired Festival Park in 2021 and its plans for the site also include developing a new drive-thru Starbucks.

It has also applied for planning permission to convert the Odeon Cinema on the site into a trampoline park, indoor golf course or bowling alley amid speculation the cinema chain may not renew its lease when it runs out in June 2023.

The Festival Park also includes Bannatyne's Gym, Frankie & Benny's restaurant and a McDonald's restaurant.