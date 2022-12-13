Poulton-based company Bri-Met Ltd has been appointed by the council, which owns the Tower, to carry out the work which is due to be completed by Easter next year in time for the start of the 2023 holiday season.

The contractors have been tasked with repairs and replacement of areas of steel, with any scaffolding expected to be confined to the inside of the structure.

It was first revealed in October work needed to be carried out this winter on the Grade I listed landmark as part of its regular maintenance programme.

Blackpool Tower's steelwork needs maintenance

Council leader Coun Lynn Williams said: “This work is part of an ongoing maintenance programme to ensure that the Tower is kept in the best possible condition.

“It is fantastic to hear that a local company has been appointed to carry out the work. When money is spent investing in the town it is so important that local people feel the benefit of it is as well.”

Craig Scott, project co-ordinator for Bri-Met Ltd which will employ 11 people on the contract, said: “We are based down the road in Poulton so everyone working on the project lives on the Fylde Coast.

"It is a big project so we will be recruiting more staff and will also be sub-contracting some elements of the works to other local companies. It is great to work on one of the country’s most iconic landmarks.”

Merlin, which operates the Tower on behalf of the council, said it does not expect its programme to be disrupted.

Operations director Kenny Mew added: “We are thrilled to see Blackpool Council continuing their investment programme in one of Britain’s most iconic and loved structures.

"Works will commence in December 2022, with completion anticipated Easter 2023.

"The Blackpool Tower Ballroom will continue to be filled with glitz and glamour this winter, alongside our brand new High Jinx Christmas show in the Blackpool Tower Circus.

"The world famous Blackpool Tower Circus main season show will return earlier than ever in February 2023, so please check our website for opening times.”

The cost of the work has not been disclosed by the council.

