'Wipe Preston off the map' - Tweets posted to Wyre and Preston North MP candidate David Ragozzino's account branded 'appalling'

Preston should be ‘wiped off the map’ according to a tweet made from the account of a Blackpool man who is standing as an independent candidate in the Wyre and Preston North constituency.

The Twitter account of David Ragozzino, who is from Blackpool and is a Blackpool FC supporter, has been used to publish the tweets only two weeks ago despite him campaigning to be elected as an MP in part of the city.

The tweets have been published from Mr Ragozzino's Twitter account

The city, which has a long-standing sporting rivalry with Blackpool, was also described as a ‘s*******’.

In another tweet, a threat was made to hit a Labour election candidate if he went canvassing in his street.

Replying to a Soccer AM tweet about Preston North End player Paul Gallagher, Mr Ragozzino’s account tweeted: “I make it that he’s a typical N** Ender, always turning his back and running the wrong way. What a pratt! The only good thing to come out of that s******* is the M55 to The Gold Coast. If any party says they’ll shut that place down, and wipe it from the map, they will get my vote.”

The tweet, posted on November 12, is still visible on the social media site.

His fellow election candidates have spoken out about the tweets .

Labour’s candidate Joanne Ainscough said: “It’s pretty appalling when it’s such a wide and diverse constituency.

“Fulwood is an important part of this constituency so I don’t understand how you can stand as an MP for that area and be so rude and nasty.

“It’s not acceptable.”

Conservative Ben Wallace, who is hoping to be elected in the constituency for the fourth time in a row, said: “We are at our best in Lancashire when we all work together. No one wants any division.”

Liberal Democrats hopeful John Potter said: “Every election shows up people that say daft things. Putting stuff like that on Twitter shows he isn’t someone who should be an MP.

In another tweet from Mr Raggozino’s account in response to Jeremy Corbyn’s visit to Blackpool on November 12, he threatened Labour’s candidate for Blackpool South, Gordon Marsden replying to photos of him with the Labour leader and fellow resort election hopeful Chris Webb.

The tweet said: “67.5 per cent of Blackpool voted to leave the EU, one of the biggest majorities in the country. Take your IRA loving fun bus and p*** off out of our town .... Oh, and take that snivelling s*** Gordon Marsden with you. I’ll t*** him if he comes down my street.”

Lancashire Police was yesterday made aware of the tweet and is yet to respond to the threat made from Mr Ragozzino’s account.

Mr Marsden, who has been the MP for the constituency since 1997, did not want to comment on the story yesterday.

Mr Ragozzino, who works as a hygiene manager at a Fylde-based food factory according to his Linkedin profile, was successfully sued by the former owners of Blackpool Football Club in 2015 after he defamed them on Blackpool FC fan site A View From The Tower.

Owen and Karl Oyston each won £20,000 over posts on a message board which included “lurid allegations of a sexual nature” and allegations of “fraudulent and corrupt behaviour”, the High Court hearing was told.

Mr Ragozzino has been approached for comment but has yet to reply to The Gazette.

Green candidate Ruth Norbury was also approached for comment in response to the tweets.