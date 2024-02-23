Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new community rugby pitch has officially opened in Blackpool ahead of the start of the season.

Coun Mark Smith, Craig Campbell, Dave Ratcliffe, Tom Evans and Coun Jo Farrell

The floodlit rugby pitch and training area at Common Edge Community Sports Village completes the £6m investment in the new facility. To celebrate the launch of the new pitch, Wigan Warriors brought the Super League trophy down to a training session of Blackpool Scorpions, to help inspire the next generation of rugby players.

As well as being available to hire by the community, the pitch will also provide a new home for Blackpool Scorpions Rugby League team. The Common Edge Community Sports Village, which includes 14 grass football pitches, along with a full-sized 3G football pitch and sports pavilion, is part of phase one of the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone.

It has seen the relocation of sports facilities enabling other land to be unlocked for commercial development. The sports pavilion also includes six changing rooms, two officials' rooms, two kitchens and a large community room. A 194-space car park with sustainable drainage and a new access road to the sports village has also been completed as part of the works.

Dave Ratcliffe, chair of Blackpool Scorpions, said: “These facilities are fantastic and it's every community club’s dream to be able to use a brand-new pitch and training area, as well brand-new changing rooms.

“There are Super League clubs that would envy a training facility like this. Hopefully, it will inspire more men, women and girls to play rugby and get involved with our training sessions.”

Coun Jo Farrell, cabinet member for levelling up (people) at Blackpool Council, said: “Our investment in community sporting facilities across the town is all designed to help more local people benefit from an active lifestyle, which is proven to have positive effects on both physical and mental health.