What the latest council shake-up plan would mean for Fylde coast

A group of Lancashire councils has told the government they want to merge - and suggested how changes to the local authority map elsewhere in the county, including on the Fylde coast, could be shaped around it.

The Gazette understands that South Ribble and Chorley councils have sent a formal blueprint to ministers suggesting a tie-up between themselves and West Lancashire.

However, the proposal also puts forward ideas for the footprints of three other new, standalone authorities to be created in the county as part of a wider shake-up.

It is believed that the correspondence suggests a council incorporating the current Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre local authority areas - a population of almost 360,000.

The move comes after a call - revealed by The Gazette last month - from the majority of Lancashire’s 12 Labour MPs for the government to slash the 15 councils currently operating in Lancashire down to just three or four. It was part of a related push for a deeper devolution deal than the one currently in the process of being implemented.

That proposal did not specify which council areas should be merged, but Burnley MP Oliver Ryan drew up a separate document in which he posited two options for the Fylde coast.

His preferred suggestion would join up Blackpool, Fylde, Wyre and Lancaster. However, under an alternative scenario, Blackpool, Wyre and Lancaster would merge, while Fylde would become part of a new cross-county authority stretching from the coast, through Preston and Ribble Valley and ending up in Pendle.

The prospect of any merger has been met with resistance by Conservative-controlled Fylde and Wyre councils and the Tory MP for Fylde, who predicted it would be “disastrous”.

However, the Labour MP for Blackpool North and Fleetwood, Lorraine Beavers - herself a Wyre borough and Lancashire county councillor - said the current local government structure was “not working”.