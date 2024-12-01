What the latest council shake-up plan would mean for Fylde coast

By Paul Faulkner

Local Democracy Reporter

Published 1st Dec 2024, 23:29 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 00:01 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A group of Lancashire councils has told the government they want to merge - and suggested how changes to the local authority map elsewhere in the county, including on the Fylde coast, could be shaped around it.

The Gazette understands that South Ribble and Chorley councils have sent a formal blueprint to ministers suggesting a tie-up between themselves and West Lancashire.

However, the proposal also puts forward ideas for the footprints of three other new, standalone authorities to be created in the county as part of a wider shake-up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is believed that the correspondence suggests a council incorporating the current Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre local authority areas - a population of almost 360,000.

The move comes after a call - revealed by The Gazette last month - from the majority of Lancashire’s 12 Labour MPs for the government to slash the 15 councils currently operating in Lancashire down to just three or four. It was part of a related push for a deeper devolution deal than the one currently in the process of being implemented.

That proposal did not specify which council areas should be merged, but Burnley MP Oliver Ryan drew up a separate document in which he posited two options for the Fylde coast.

His preferred suggestion would join up Blackpool, Fylde, Wyre and Lancaster. However, under an alternative scenario, Blackpool, Wyre and Lancaster would merge, while Fylde would become part of a new cross-county authority stretching from the coast, through Preston and Ribble Valley and ending up in Pendle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The prospect of any merger has been met with resistance by Conservative-controlled Fylde and Wyre councils and the Tory MP for Fylde, who predicted it would be “disastrous”.

However, the Labour MP for Blackpool North and Fleetwood, Lorraine Beavers - herself a Wyre borough and Lancashire county councillor - said the current local government structure was “not working”.

Related topics:FyldeBlackpoolWyre Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice