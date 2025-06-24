What happens next after crunch meeting on Lancashire mayor referendum?

Lancashire County Council and the government are staying tight-lipped about the outcome of a meeting to discuss a call by the authority’s new leader for referendums on an elected mayor and a shake-up of local councils.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Atkinson met local government minister Jim McMahon in London last Thursday for talks about the Reform UK leader’s push for a public vote on the politically controversial proposals.

Local government minister Jim McMahon and Lancashire County Council leader Stephen Atkinson met to discuss the latter's call for referendums on two crucial issues | UK Parliament/Lancashire County Council

The government has invited Lancashire’s local authority chiefs to put forward a plan for a “deeper” devolution deal by the autumn – and has made no secret of the fact it would like to see the county adopt an Andy Burnham-style mayor in return for more powers and cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has also ordered a radical revamp of the council landscape which will see all 15 main local authorities in Lancashire abolished and just a handful of replacements created, covering much larger areas than the current district-level bodies.

County Cllr Atkinson is a longstanding opponent of both moves – claiming a mayor will see a concentration of power in the hands of one individual and the loss of borough and city councils will put valued local services at risk.

One of his pledges ahead of last month’s local elections was to stage referendums on both subjects – which it is estimated will cost around £2.5m.

Following the meeting with Jim McMahon, a spokesperson for the county council said: “There was an open and detailed discussion on the important topics of local government reorganisation and mayoral devolution. We await a letter confirming the key conclusions of the meeting and next steps.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) understands it will be around a week before that letter materialises. The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said it would be sent “in due course”.

However, it has been resolute that the days of so-called ‘two-tier’ local government – the system that currently operates across all of Lancashire except Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen – are numbered.

.

.

.

.