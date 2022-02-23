Wedding and burial fees to rise in Blackpool

The price of ‘life events’ including weddings and cremations is set to rise after Blackpool Council agreed to a four per cent increase in some of its charges.

By Shelagh Parkinson
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 4:02 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 4:06 pm

Burials and cremations, plus registrars fees at the council’s Festival House wedding chapel on Central Promenade, are among the costs which will go up from the beginning of April.

A town hall report says the “fees for ceremonies in the wedding chapel are increased to continue to reflect the actual charge of holding a ceremony

at Festival House and bring them in line with other similar venues.”

Blackpool's Wedding Chapel

It means ceremony fees for the main Tower View Room at the venue for a Saturday ceremony will increase from £425 to £445, with other increases dependent on the time and the room used.

Bereavement services will have a four per cent increase to take into account “the increased costs of running the service, including staffing costs

and utility costs.”

The cost of a new earthen grave will increase from £1,655 to £1,720 , while a new brick grave will cost £3,050 compared to £2,935 previously.

Cremation fees will also go up and be further reviewed in September to reflect possible further cost rises.

A 45 minute weekday cremation service will cost £795, up from £765, with Saturday services costing a fifth more at £950.

This is to reflect the higher cost of holding a service on a Saturday, which previously had been subsidised by the council in order to promote Saturdays “as a normal working day for cremations”.

The report adds: “Unfortunately this has not been successful. Part of the reason being that not all funeral directors work on a Saturday and weekdays tend to be offered to families by them.

“It is therefore proposed to not subsidise Saturdays anymore and to reflect the additional costs of opening on a Saturday.”

