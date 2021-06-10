Warning over Blackpool town centre parking as Winter Gardens hotel gets go ahead

Blackpool Council’s planning committee, which approved the hotel scheme for land on Leopold Grove, was told of the proposals in response to concerns about the loss of town centre parking.

Councillors approved the latest set of outline proposals for a five storey hotel with 160 bedrooms on the site which is currently used as a surface car park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Artist's impression of the proposed hotel

The plans include a double level car park with 94 spaces, but these will be for use by hotel guests only.

Ian White, a director of hoteliers group StayBlackpool, warned councillors parking provision still needed to be made for people staying at smaller b&bs and hotels in the area.

He told the meeting: “Since earlier applications the immediate locality has seen significant pressure on parking.

“The new medical centre with boundaries on South King Street, Adelaide Street and Alfred Street will put significant extra pressure on parking.

“Not forgetting that this development will see the loss of approximately 80 spaces, many of which are used by guests staying in the adjacent holiday accommodation and that loss will be felt significantly within the local community.”

Council planning office Clare Johnson told the meeting while the hotel development would mean the loss of a car park, the former Syndicate nightclub site was designated for a multi-storey car park.

The latest scheme is the fourth to secure planning permission since 2010, but so far development has stalled.

However it is hoped this application, by Hertfordshire based developer Kewdeal Ltd, will be more lucrative as the hotel will stand directly opposite the town’s £28m new conference centre which is nearing completion at the Winter Gardens.

The site is currently being marketed for sale by Manchester-based property agent Savills with a price tag in excess of £3m.