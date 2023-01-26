Members of Blackpool Council’s Planning Committee were split equally over whether or not to approve an application for residential development on a site between Cherry Tree Road, Cherry Tree Road North and Newhouse Road in Marton.

It took chairman Coun Peter Hunter’s casting vote in favour of the scheme to resolve the stalemate.

The application by Howard Plant had been brought back before the committee after being deferred in December when councillors felt they needed more information and asked the developer to attend the meeting.

The land earmarked for development

A number of residents and the ward councillors had objected to the proposals, saying there was a risk of flooding from an existing dyke on the land, while concerns were also raised about the access from Cherry Tree Road.

Resident Brian Milton told the meeting: “The land had been left to go wild which made it a nice place for animals, but that has ended and the land has been cleared.

“However my main concern is drainage and how it will affect our properties.”

Ward councillor Paula Burdess said many people were worried about the threat of flooding, and said: “Residents who have spent their money and lived in the area a long time are the ones that are going to suffer.”

Coun Adrian Hutton, also a ward councillor for Clifton, warned: “It’s absolutely ridiculous that this junction is going to come straight out at the end of a lay-by which is heavily used and straight onto Cherry Tree Road.

“It can only cause further disruption on that highway which is one of the busiest in Blackpool.”

But council planning officers, who had recommended approval of the scheme, said there was an adequate drainage plan and the proposed access met all the required standards.

Outline planning permission was previously granted in 2009 for the construction of 13 flats and three houses on the land.

David Hadwin, agent for the applicant, said ecological enhancements would be made on part of the land, while drainage would be improved “and there will be less chance of flooding.”