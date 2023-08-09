Blackpool is preparing to host an awards ceremony and conference aimed at celebrating iconic seaside venues from around the country.

The council-owned Tower, which is operated by Merlin, is among attractions vying for recognition in the Seaside Heritage Network’s Bucket and Spade Awards – with people being urged to vote for the iconic landmark.

The council is hosting the network’s first ever awards ceremony on Monday September 11 at the Winter Gardens where guests will include designer and seaside regeneration expert Wayne Hemingway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hemingway Design has a track record of creating successful and vibrant cultural regeneration projects around the UK coast, including at Lowestoft, Boscombe, Margate and Cleethorpes.

People are being urged to vote for Blackpool Tower in the Seaside Bucket & Spade Awards

Blackpool Tower is vying for an award alongside other venues including Morcambe Winter Gardens and Bournemouth beach huts.

Scarborough South Cliff Gardens, Llandudno Pier and the Jubilee Pool in Penzance are among other contestants for the top prize.

Blackpool Council’s head of planning, built heritage and conservation Carl Carrington is urging people to vote for the Tower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s the ultimate example of Victorian ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit, embedded in the memories of generations of British holidaymakers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From its famous ballroom and remarkable Moorish-style circus to recent attractions like the Tower Dungeon and a seaside themed Harry Ramsden’s restaurant, the Tower complex is a glittering example of how seaside heritage can adapt and change yet still retain its historic character to serve visitors today.”

The networking event is aimed at celebrating the UK’s seaside heritage with the gathering also including a tour of the Winter Gardens given by Mr Carrington.