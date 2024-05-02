Voters set about choosing their new MP in Blackpool South by-election

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Polling stations will be open until 10pm tonight as constituents in Blackpool South go to the ballot box to choose their new MP.

A voter heads to the polling station at St Paul's Church Marton on Whitegate Drive

A by-election was triggered by the resignation of former Conservative MP Scott Benton in March. He lost the Conservative whip after being embroiled in a lobbying scandal. He was subsequently suspended from the House of Commons for 35 days after being found to be in breach of Commons rules, leading to a recall petition with Mr Benton resigning ahead of its outcome.

Nine candidates are vying to win the seat which Mr Benton won at the 2019 General Election with a majority of 3,690. Previously Gordon Marsden had held the seat for Labour since 1997.

It is likely to be the last Parliamentary by-election ahead of the next General Election and has attracted strong national media interest. Campaigning has included several hustings events, including one held by The Blackpool Gazette and Blackpool Lead at Blackpool Cricket Club.

There are 24 polling stations where people can cast their vote and they must take along photo ID along with their polling card. The results of the election are expected to be announced in the early hours of Friday.