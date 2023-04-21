Anybody wanting to cast an in-person vote at all future local, general and police and crime commissioner elections in England will have to present one of the accepted methods of photo-bearing ID – and the picture must still be a good likeness.

Those without suitable identification have the option to apply for a special voter authority certificate – but the deadline for doing so for this year’s local elections expires at 5pm on 25th April.

WHAT WILL I NEED TO VOTE?

Voters will need photo ID to cast their ballot in person from this year - until now, they have just had to hand in their name

The original - not a photocopy - of a:

***passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, a European Economic Area (EEA) state or a Commonwealth country

***full or provisional driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or a European Economic Area (EEA) state.

***blue badge for disabled parking.

***identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)

***voter authority certificate

***anonymous elector's document

***biometric immigration document

***Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)

***national identity card issued by an EEA state

***electoral identity card issued in Northern Ireland

***older person’s bus pass (funded by the UK government)

***disabled person’s bus pass (funded by the UK government)

***Oyster 60+ card (funded by the UK government)

***Freedom Pass

***Scottish national entitlement card

***60 and over Welsh concessionary travel card

***disabled person’s Welsh concessionary travel card

***Senior SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

***Registered Blind SmartPass or Blind Person’s SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

***War Disablement SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

***60+ SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

***Half Fare SmartPass issued in Northern Ireland

