Labour’s Chris Webb thanked voters for "putting their faith in me again" as he retained his seat in Blackpool South - repeating his victory at the recent by-election in the constituency.

Reform UK came second with their candidate Mark Butcher putting the Conservatives down into third place.

Chris, who was MP for just 24 days before the General Election was called, said he was delighted to be restored as MP just a few weeks later and pledged to hit the ground running “raising the key issues raised by residents on the doorstep".

Chris Webb with from left his dad Carl, mum Kay and wife Portia following his victory in Blackpool South | LDRS

He added: "I'm going to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour and get more bobbies back on the beat. And I'm going to hold a jobs fair to get more local jobs for young people and also those seeking new work."

He thanked his campaign team and family for their support and promised "to work tirelessly for our town to restore pride and purpose to Blackpool" and represent all communities. He admitted making changes "was going to be a tough job" but that he "was ready to roll up his sleeves again and get back to work".

Labour won with a majority of 6,848 over second-placed Reform UK - with candidate Mark Butcher beating Tory Zak Khan into third place.

Mark said his party's policies including campaigning to re-open Blackpool Airport to commercial flights, cutting NHS waiting lists and changes to tax thresholds had resonated with residents.

He said: "I was always here to win but we have made a good account of ourselves in coming second. I think the town needed someone like me to fight for it. However I will make sure I hold Chris Webb to account and in many respects by doing that, help him to do a good job."

The count at Blackpool South | LDRS

Liberal Democrat Andrew Cregan said the results reflected voters being tired of "being let down by the Conservative Party" and said he hoped his party had shown at a national level the part it could play in a future, more stable government.

Blackpool South was the first in Lancashire to declare its result shortly after 2am with a turnout of 45.6 per cent and 35,309 votes cast in the constituency where boundaries had been altered to include Claremont, Layton, Park and Warbreck wards