Tributes paid after death of 'thoughtful and caring' Blackpool councillor

John represented Greenlands ward for the Conservatives following his election in May 2019, but in recent times had been suffering from the lung disease pulmonary fibrosis.

He died on August 12 and leaves his wife Louise and daughter Lucinda, whose wedding he was able to attend earlier this summer

Fellow Greenlands councillor Rick Scott, who lived next door to John, said the pair had been elected together after John persuaded him to stand.

John Wing (on the right) with fellow Greenlands councillor Rick Scott

Coun Scott said: “He was Blackpool through and through, and a very valuable member of the Conservative group who will be missed by a lot of people.

“We lived next door to each other and were good friends as well as working together for the ward. It was John who got me into politics.

“But he had been poorly for some time although thankfully he got to see his daughter Lucinda get married in July.”

Conservative group leader Coun Tony Williams said: “John had been unwell for some time but his attendance on our virtual group meetings was 100 per cent.

“He was a thoughtful and caring individual and an important contributor to ideas and discussions.

“He was also an excellent councillor who was committed and dedicated to supporting and helping the residents of Greenlands ward.

“Our thoughts and love go out to his family. John will most certainly be missed.”

Before retirement, John had run businesses including a greengrocers on Whitegate Drive and a Post Office on Newton Drive. He was a former pupil of Montgomery School in Bispham.