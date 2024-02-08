Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Part of Blackpool town centre could become traffic free once more after feedback called for all vehicles to be banned during the day.

Currently only taxis, buses and other authorised vehicles such as emergency vehicles are allowed to use St John's Square after new restrictions were brought in last June. But consultation so far has indicated many businesses would like the square to be closed off to all traffic between 10.30am and 6pm. Councillors have now agreed to extend the consultation to explore this option further.

St John's Square

A report to a meeting of the Climate Change and Environment Scrutiny Committee said existing restrictions had already created more inviting surroundings for pedestrians "contributing to a more pleasant experience".

It adds a number of businesses responding through the town centre BID (business improvement district) "expressed a collective desire to completely close St Johns Square to all traffic outside servicing hours. The proposal includes the closure of the gates and the elimination of all traffic from 10.30am to 6pm, which they feel will support an increase in footfall and a safer and more inviting atmosphere for users," it said.

People with low sight have also walked through the square in consultation with council officers to pass on their experiences, and also support closure of the square to all traffic.

The committee agreed a recommendation to extend an existing experimental traffic regulation order which currently restricts traffic to buses and taxis with deliveries allowed between 6pm and 10.30am, while further consultation is carried out.

The report adds: "Extending the consultation and focusing on the specific question of closing the gates and removing all traffic will allow this key question, raised from the consultation so far to be thoroughly and robustly aired with all stakeholders."