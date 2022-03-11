The council announced proposals last August to introduce bus lanes on parts of Market Street, Church Street and Corporation Street.

Cameras will be used between 10.30am and 6pm on the corner of West Street behind the Municipal Buildings and on the corner of Market Street and Church Street with fines of up to £90 handed out to drivers caught flouting the rules.

The traffic enforcement area

A council report says this will "result in the better management of traffic movement, in particular to decrease congestion and ongoing traffic violations.

"It is envisaged this will provide a safer environment for the public and transport providers to visit and operate within."

A one-way system will be introduced on Back Church Street from Corporation Street to Church Street in an eastbound direction.

Vehicles will be banned from using streets which are part of the bus hub between 10.30am and 6pm, apart from buses, pedal cycles, taxis or otherauthorised vehicles.

This area includes Market Street (southbound) between West Street and Church Street, Church Street (eastbound) between Market Street and Corporation Street and Corporation Street (northbound) between Church Street and West Street.

But objections were raised from businesses concerned about how the restrictions would impact deliveries and drop-offs.

Representatives of the Grand Theatre, on the corner of Church Street and Corporation Street, warned the measures would impact the "arrival of sets, lighting, costumes and performers for touring shows due to the short turnaround times between shows at different venues."

They also said it could make it difficult for ticket holders with restricted mobility to be dropped off.

The council said it will work with the theatre to overcome issues "as far as these relate to bulky deliveries which must take place within the camera enforcement zone during its hours of operation."

The report added: "For businesses that operate in the area and ones that deliver goods to the area, the suggestion given is for those businesses to align deliveries with the existing loading and unloading provision in the area, i.e between the hours of 6pm and 10:30am.”

Businesses which have an area of land within their curtilage used as car parking spaces have been offered an equivalent number of vehicles be added to the council’s authorised vehicle list.