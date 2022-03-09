The Trades Union Congress (TUC) said it expected thousands of people from across the UK to join the protest in Blackpool on March 19, under the slogan: "Britain needs a pay rise."

A TUC spokesperson said: “Over the coming fortnight we will be mobilising trade unionists in support of the International TUC day of solidarity with Ukraine on March 15.

“And we will support the mobilisations in London and around the UK for the UN Anti-racism Day on March 19-20 – particularly as this Government refuses to welcome enough refugees from Ukraine into the UK.

“The wages and bills crisis is about to bite. The TUC and the whole trade union movement demand action.

“So we will be bringing our campaign to win pay rises and a new deal for workers to a town or city near you soon and hosting a national mobilisation in London this summer. Dates and details to be announced soon.”

The last time a national party conference was held in Blackpool was in 2007, when the Conservatives gathered for their main October conference in the town.

The TUC has postponed its cost-of-living demonstration and march due to take place outside a Conservative party conference later this month.

Boris Johnson has claimed a “U-turn is the last thing we want” as Labour pressed him to do more to ease the cost of living crisis.

The Prime Minister defended the financial help offered to Britons to deal with rising energy bills after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer warned the Government’s approach is a “total mess”.

Sir Keir said the typical energy bill will increase by £700 from next month due to pressures which existed before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

He called for a “windfall tax” on the profits of gas and oil firms to generate further funds to help working families.

The Government will give all 28 million households in Britain a £200 up-front rebate on their energy bills from October. This will be recouped by hiking bills by £40 per year over five years from 2023.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has also promised a £150 council tax rebate for homes in bands A to D.