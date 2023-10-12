Town centre takeaway can open until 5am despite fears over late night disturbance

A Blackpool town centre take-away has been given the go ahead to serve food until 5am despite claims it would add to existing anti-social behaviour.

Ibrahim Samy Aboelmaged has been granted a late night refreshment licence by Blackpool Council for Ocean King on Talbot Road following a town hall licensing hearing.

Two objections to the application had been received, include one from the operator of King Kebab on Dickson Road who warned there was already a lot of late night disturbance in the area.

But minutes from the hearing say Mr Aboelmaged “was described as an experienced business owner” and had worked with the police “having put additional measures in place such as additional door staff.”

A town hall licensing panel ruled on the application

Licensing consultant Mark Marshall of M Squared, who represented Emad Ramadan Abdelmaaboud Elsawi Hammouda of King Kebab, said recent police data showed a trend of increased crime in the area.

But the minutes added “the panel had taken into account that the applicant had not applied to sell alcohol and had agreed to put extra door staff in place to help greater safeguard against crime and disorder in the area.”

There had also been no objections to the application from the police, or from other responsible authorities, while the applicant said safety measures would also include 24-hour CCTV.

It was therefore decided by the panel to grant the licence.