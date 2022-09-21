Tourists flock to Blackpool in first full season after Covid

Between April and August this year, footfall reached nearly 19 million on the Promenade and 13.7 million in the town centre.

While the Promenade numbers are lower than last year's figure of just more than 20 million, the total is well ahead of the 2019 figure of 12 million, which is the last year before the Covid pandemic hit the hospitality industry.

Crowds on the Promenade enjoying the 2022 Air Show (picture Martin Bostock Photography)

A council report setting out the figures says: "After two years of Covid-19 disruption caused by lockdowns and restrictions, 2022 provided anopportunity to roll out the first full tourism season since 2019.

"With no pandemic restrictions in place, it meant we could reinstate some of our major events, giving us an opportunity to build on the tourism recovery plans that were delivered so successfully during the second half of 2021."

It adds while comparisons with 2021 show a deficit, this is mainly due to last year's strong staycation effect "given that people could not choose overseas travel as an alternative to domestic holidays."

But the report says the comparison to 2019 is "exceptionally positive."

Claire Smith, president of hoteliers group StayBlackpool, said the figures reflected the experience of many b&b owners.

But she warned while it had been a good summer, the cost of living crisis had sparked uncertainty over how busy the Illuminations season would be.

She said: "We expected this year would be quieter because foreign holidays started up again and people would be wanting to go abroad.

"But this year has been better than anticipated because that didn't happen. A lot of that was to do with publicity around queues at airports etc.

"The Air Show was also fabulous in terms of people staying over, with many booking in for Sunday night too, and I'm already booked up for next year's Air Show which has never happened before.

"However people have got nervous due to the cost of living crisis and it has been a quieter start to the Illuminations, but the World Fireworks Championships have been moved to October and I think that will do well."

This year's data has been collected using new methods of monitoring based on anonymous GPS and mobile phone tracking.

There was a record turn out for this year's Air show with 230,000 people watching the free event over two days in August.

Other positive indicators include "a significant upturn" in rail passengers with figures showing a 16 per cent growth over 2019 and 19 per cent increase compared to last year.

A £1.3m new advertising campaign was also launched this year, which early findings suggest has been successful.

A partnership between Merlin Entertainments, the council, and Blackpool Tourism Business Improvement District saw TV advertising featuring a specially-created seagull puppet called Nigel, voiced by actor and comedian Johnny Vegas.