Tough sanctions imposed to keep Blackpool taxis safe

A would-be cabbie who failed to disclose a "significant number" of criminal convictions has been refused a taxi licence by Blackpool Council.

Many of the offences involved theft or dishonesty, a meeting of the council's public protection sub-committee was told.

Measures ensure the taxi fleet is safe

The applicant, who cannot be named because the hearing was held behind closed doors, had also failed to disclose motoring offences for which he had received penalty points.

Minutes from the meeting held in November reveal councillors refused the application but agreed not to prosecute the driver for his failure to declare previous convictions.

The applicant told the committee he had held a managerial position for 17 years and other drivers had advised him he did not need to declare all historical convictions.

Another driver was hauled before councillors after "serious maintenance issues" were uncovered during a routine inspection of his vehicle.

He claimed his mechanic had failed to inform him of the faults, but councillors heard there were five defects which would have led to an MoT test failure.

The driver was allowed to keep his licence but was ordered to have his vehicle inspected weekly by a qualified mechanic, with a vehicle safety check to be carried out every two months with records of all servicing to be maintained for two years.