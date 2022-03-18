The MP for Hertsmere in Hertfordshire, whose role involves overseeing the Conservative Campaign Headquarters, visited Blackpool Pleasure Beach and took a ride on the ICON rollercoaster.

He also confessed to enjoying open water swimming, but said despite the glorious sunshine in Blackpool for the weekend, he had not taken a dip this time.

He said: “I don’t think any my colleagues have tried a dip, it’s a bit too cold. In 2007 when we last had a party conference here, I swam in October, but the sea is a bit on the chilly side today.

Armed police outside the Winter Gardens as the Conservative Party Conference arrives in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

"I think the conference centre is fabulous and the investment that’s gone into it including support from the Government is really paying off. Its a great place to host a conference and a great place to visit. The hotel right next to the amusement park here is brilliant example of a modern hotel and the sort of place people want to stay in."

When asked if he thought the conference centre would be suitable for a full conference in years to come, he said: “Well, this is great opportunity to make the case and the Prime Minister is here, the Chancellor of the Exchequer is here and I’m here as party chairman.”

He said the party was committed to future investment in Lancashire in the future.

"I am confident that Blackpool will continue to be a beneficiary of the Levelling Up agenda thanks to the powerful advocacy of Blackpool MP Scott Benton and Paul Maynard. They succeeded in getting the largest single towns fund deal anywhere in the country, almost £40m.

Conservative Party Chariman Oliver Dowden (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

"W are committed to levelling up. If we had the levels of productivity across the country that we have in parts of London and SE we would easily be the richest country in Europe, so its beneficial to the whole nation to get that kind of investment in Lancashire.

"We have got fantastically skilled workers here, brilliant education centres and its a nice place to live and work in, so we need work with industry to develop plans for proper investment and that’s exactly what we are doing.”

Blackpool South MP Scott Benton accompanied him to the Pleasure Beach.