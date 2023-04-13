New World Payphones (NWP) also aim to install advertising screens in the new units, which would replace existing red phone kiosks.

Planning applications have been submitted for the new style hubs to be installed on Topping Street, outside the Sea Life Centre on Central Promenade and next to Coral Island on New Bonney Street.

Applicant NWP says the new kiosks would mirror other phone boxes in Blackpool which have already been converted to the new style.

An example of the type of phone box which could be used in Blackpool (photo NWP)

A planning statement says: “This application is part of an on-going strategy for the rationalisation and upgrade of the estate in Blackpool, aiming to reduce the overall number of kiosks whilst installing new telecommunications infrastructure which better meets the needs of society.”

It adds: “The existing (or older) kiosks, which date back to the 1990s, are tired-looking structures and outmoded in terms of their telephony equipment.

“This kiosk type has also experienced historic problems including anti-social behaviour and lack of access for people with mobility impairments.

“These factors notwithstanding, the kiosks are in use, with most calls made to mobile and 0800 numbers, including the emergency services.

“The new kiosks will feature enhanced electronic communication services to the public and the upgrade and removal process will be part funded by revenues from advertising.”

People will be able to access the units using bank cards, contactless payments or cash.

The application says: “The intention was to create a distinctive and modern telephone kiosk which retained the design influence and heritage of traditional UK phone boxes.

“The new kiosk is purposefully open, allowing unfettered access for all users including the accessibility impaired whilst also helping to eradicate anti-social behaviour.

“It is considered that the proposal will bring about improvements in the public realm by removing tired and worn kiosks, and replacing them with modern communications systems, of a design and appearance which better reflects contemporary build and social standards.”