Timely return for floral clock in Blackpool's Stanley Park

Myerscough College has agreed to work with the Friends of Stanley Park to redesign and plant up the famous feature.

Student Amy Connolly has designed a jubilee celebration theme depicting the Queen's head, with her work going towards her degree studies.

She has also taken soil samples, worked out the best plants to use and created a blog to detail progress at the site in the council-owned park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Floral Clock shown with a former planting design

Nigel Patterson, chairman of the Friends of Stanley Park, said: "We are very much looking forward to seeing the end result, and it is wonderful to be working with such a prestigious college and giving one of their students a unique learning and development experience."