Time off pledge for Lancashire County Council staff who foster
The authority is considering the special arrangements to help its employees cope with the demands of taking a child into their home.
The proposed measures are contained in a draft policy drawn up as part of an application for the county council to become a Fostering Friendly-accredited employer. Cabinet members agreed “in principle” to seek the status - conferred by the Fostering Network - last month.
It would see foster carers on County Hall’s payroll given paid time off - wherever possible - to settle a child into their household, attend statutory meetings in relation to children in their care and undertake training linked to their role. They would also be directed towards existing flexible working options offered by the authority, which are to be made available to foster carers unless their particular role meant that it would have too great an impact on services.
Cabinet member for children and families Cosima Towneley said she hoped the offering would lead to an increase in “in-house fostering” placements provided by the authority - although the same opportunities would also be given to county council staff fostering via private agencies.
She told cabinet colleagues that fostering had been “very squeezed" in recent years, "with fewer people coming forward”.
“We believe that fostering is …one of the best ways of keeping [children] out of care, because…in a family atmosphere they tend to thrive and move forward with greater success in future life,” County Cllr Towneley said.
She added that efforts had been made to make fostering itself a flexible commitment, in order to encourage more carers to come forward - regardless of whether or not they work for the local authority.
“We have worked incredibly hard to look at all kinds of permutations of fostering - it’s not simply 24-hour, 365 days anymore. You can do weekends, you can do days, you can be a crisis fosterer.
“To anyone out there who is thinking of making this move, it's always worth a telephone call - there is nothing that ties you into it immediately,” County Cllr Towneley explained.
The authority will now consult with the trade unions on its proposed application for Foster Friendly accreditation, something which 80 other local authorities have already achieved.
