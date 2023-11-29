Tiffany's Hotel investigation still ongoing as property is back open
Tiffany’s Hotel, North Shore, is once more welcoming guests after being given the all-clear by Blackpool Council to re-open.
A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “Health and safety officers visited Tiffany’s Hotel on Friday, November 10 to ensure that specified works had been undertaken.
“Following the visit, officers informed the hotel management that the hotel could reopen.”
Ten-year-old Jack Piper-Sheach suffered a fatal electric shock and was found unresponsive in the reception area of the Tiffany’s Hotel on Sunday, September 3. He died in hospital on September 7.
Tiffany’s Hotel closed voluntarily following the incident and has since worked alongside Blackpool Council while health and safety officers carry out their investigation.
The council has not revealed what work it required to be done before the hotel was permitted to start trading again.