News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Tiffany's Hotel investigation still ongoing as property is back open

An investigation is still ongoing into the death of a 10-year-old boy at a Blackpool hotel despite the premises re-opening for trade.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 29th Nov 2023, 16:41 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 16:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tiffany’s Hotel, North Shore, is once more welcoming guests after being given the all-clear by Blackpool Council to re-open.

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “Health and safety officers visited Tiffany’s Hotel on Friday, November 10 to ensure that specified works had been undertaken.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Following the visit, officers informed the hotel management that the hotel could reopen.”

Most Popular
Tiffany's HotelTiffany's Hotel
Tiffany's Hotel

Ten-year-old Jack Piper-Sheach suffered a fatal electric shock and was found unresponsive in the reception area of the Tiffany’s Hotel on Sunday, September 3. He died in hospital on September 7.

Tiffany’s Hotel closed voluntarily following the incident and has since worked alongside Blackpool Council while health and safety officers carry out their investigation.

The council has not revealed what work it required to be done before the hotel was permitted to start trading again.

Related topics:HotelBlackpoolBlackpool Council