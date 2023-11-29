An investigation is still ongoing into the death of a 10-year-old boy at a Blackpool hotel despite the premises re-opening for trade.

Tiffany’s Hotel, North Shore, is once more welcoming guests after being given the all-clear by Blackpool Council to re-open.

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “Health and safety officers visited Tiffany’s Hotel on Friday, November 10 to ensure that specified works had been undertaken.

“Following the visit, officers informed the hotel management that the hotel could reopen.”

Ten-year-old Jack Piper-Sheach suffered a fatal electric shock and was found unresponsive in the reception area of the Tiffany’s Hotel on Sunday, September 3. He died in hospital on September 7.

Tiffany’s Hotel closed voluntarily following the incident and has since worked alongside Blackpool Council while health and safety officers carry out their investigation.